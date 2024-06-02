Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,613,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,446. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

