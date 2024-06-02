Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,741 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.4 %

AEP traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,521. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

