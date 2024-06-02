Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,542 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,319,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,207. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

