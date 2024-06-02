Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $167.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PSX opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

