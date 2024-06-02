PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $19.26. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 920,209 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 49.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.