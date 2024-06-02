PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $19.26. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 920,209 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
