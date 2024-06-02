Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Pineapple Financial Price Performance

Shares of PAPL stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Pineapple Financial has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Get Pineapple Financial alerts:

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative net margin of 118.09% and a negative return on equity of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

