Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
