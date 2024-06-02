Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pintec Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 181,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.38.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
