Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 181,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.38.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

