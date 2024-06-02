Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock worth $4,737,421. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

