Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,504,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,644,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,871 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $924,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

