Piper Sandler Downgrades CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

CAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of CAVA opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 225.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

