PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

