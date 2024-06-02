Polen Capital Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 21,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,435. The stock has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

