Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.55. The stock had a trading volume of 383,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,776. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.