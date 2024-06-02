Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 307,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,877. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.