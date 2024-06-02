Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 8,433 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ExlService worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 941,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,587. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

