Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.97

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.97 and traded as low as C$32.02. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$33.22, with a volume of 26,659 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$898.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.30 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.383433 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. 63.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.