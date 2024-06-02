Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 173,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

