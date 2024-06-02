Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Post Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of POST traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.57. 758,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

