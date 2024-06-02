Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $134.34 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

