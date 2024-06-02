Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presto Automation stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,768 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.79% of Presto Automation as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of PRST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 40,334,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. Presto Automation has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.