Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

FRST stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,334. The firm has a market cap of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.