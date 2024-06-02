Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $193.27 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $193.27 million and $3.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.59 or 0.00015613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,834.32 or 1.00007193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00112724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.85616253 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,288,936.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.