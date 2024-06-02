Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.23. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 116,783 shares traded.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 136.76%.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

