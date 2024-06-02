Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Issued By Zacks Research

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Onto Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $238.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.02 and a 200-day moving average of $173.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

