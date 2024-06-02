Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut by Zacks Research

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.49 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,922. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,818 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,349,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

