Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

