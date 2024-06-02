QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) is Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. QCR comprises about 5.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.84% of QCR worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QCR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $952.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

