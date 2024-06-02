Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 153,103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.
Sirius XM Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.95.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
