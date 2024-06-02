Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

