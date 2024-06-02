Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

