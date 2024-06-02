Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61,429.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 263,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 709.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,410 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

