Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.28 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

