Qtron Investments LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,724,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.05 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.