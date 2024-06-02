Qtron Investments LLC Has $662,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $3,337,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 44,877.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $93.05 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $96.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

