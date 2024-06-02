Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 41,683 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 32.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

