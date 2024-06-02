Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $538.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.23.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

