Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

NYSE WM opened at $210.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

