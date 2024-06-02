Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

Kroger stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.