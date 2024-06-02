Qtron Investments LLC Sells 21,785 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,520 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

