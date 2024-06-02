Qtron Investments LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Okta by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Okta by 2,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $923,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

