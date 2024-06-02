Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $344.62 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

