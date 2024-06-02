Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $359.15 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $359.15 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.75 or 0.05562338 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00051266 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010526 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013806 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017442 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012209 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003039 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,176,030 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
