Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $359.15 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $359.15 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.75 or 0.05562338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00051266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003039 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,176,030 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

