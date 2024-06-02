Qtum Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00005081 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $360.64 million and $32.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.96 or 0.05576914 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00051748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,175,862 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

