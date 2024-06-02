Quantum 24-Hour Volume Tops $701.16 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $701.16 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,834.32 or 1.00007193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00112724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $580.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.