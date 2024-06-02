Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quantum by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,191 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QMCO remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 44,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

