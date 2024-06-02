QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $204,016.43

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $204,016.43 and approximately $1,478.56 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,117.83 or 0.99999361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00113280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173673 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,012.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.