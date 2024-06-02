Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $92.20 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $92.20 million and $7.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004036 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007916 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

