Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ METCB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,164. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.