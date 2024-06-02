Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 31,677 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of Ball worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after buying an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 234,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 3,792,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

